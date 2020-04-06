Katrina Kaif Quotes 'Lord of the Rings' as She Lights Candles During #9PM9Mins Initiative

Lakhs of families across the nation lit candles and lamps on Sunday to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 9 pm, 9-minutes call to express solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus crisis. Several renowned celebrities and Bollywood actors were seen supporting the initiative.

Katrina Kaif also turned off the lights and stepped out in her balcony to adorn the portico with candles.

The Bharat actress looked beautiful as the candlelight graced on her face with a stunning night sky in the background. Katrina was accompanied by her quarantine partner and younger sister Isabelle.

The Zero actress quoted Lord of the Rings in her caption along with two images she uploaded. She wrote, “May it be a light to u in dark places when all other lights go out (LOTR )..... 9baje9minute staysafe stayhome togetherwearestronger (sic)."

Additionally, she uploaded a blurred photograph from the candlelit moment on her Instagram story. Just a day back, Katrina shared another gorgeous selfie with Isabelle, who is taking baby steps into Bollywood. The sister duo, who are spending time together amid lockdown, looked stunning in the sun-kissed images.

Sharing the snap, Katrina wrote, “Happy Saturday or as we now call it just “day” (sic).

The post collected lots of love from fans and friends of Katrina including her sister who wrote, “Great caption.” Katrina’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan took to the comment section and said, “Beautiful.” Close friend Alia Bhatt wrote, “So pretty” in the comments. Personal fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala said, “Fave Girls (sic)."

