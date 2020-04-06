MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Katrina Kaif Quotes 'Lord of the Rings' as She Lights Candles During #9PM9Mins Initiative

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif took part in the 9 PM, 9 minutes initiative and lit candles in response to PM Narendra Modi's call.

Share this:

Lakhs of families across the nation lit candles and lamps on Sunday to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 9 pm, 9-minutes call to express solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus crisis. Several renowned celebrities and Bollywood actors were seen supporting the initiative.

Katrina Kaif also turned off the lights and stepped out in her balcony to adorn the portico with candles.

The Bharat actress looked beautiful as the candlelight graced on her face with a stunning night sky in the background. Katrina was accompanied by her quarantine partner and younger sister Isabelle.

The Zero actress quoted Lord of the Rings in her caption along with two images she uploaded. She wrote, “May it be a light to u in dark places when all other lights go out (LOTR )..... 9baje9minute staysafe stayhome togetherwearestronger (sic)."

Additionally, she uploaded a blurred photograph from the candlelit moment on her Instagram story. Just a day back, Katrina shared another gorgeous selfie with Isabelle, who is taking baby steps into Bollywood. The sister duo, who are spending time together amid lockdown, looked stunning in the sun-kissed images.

Sharing the snap, Katrina wrote, “Happy Saturday or as we now call it just “day” (sic).

The post collected lots of love from fans and friends of Katrina including her sister who wrote, “Great caption.” Katrina’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan took to the comment section and said, “Beautiful.” Close friend Alia Bhatt wrote, “So pretty” in the comments. Personal fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala said, “Fave Girls (sic)."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    941,178

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,277,204

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266,458

     

  • Total DEATHS

    69,568

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres