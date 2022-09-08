Katrina Kaif Reacts As Karan Johar Confirms Her Brother Sebastian Is Dating Ileana D'Cruz

Karan Johar has finally confirmed that Ileana D’Cruz and Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel are dating. The filmmaker made the revelation on Koffee With Karan 7’s latest episode featuring Katrina Kaif. As Karan spoke about Ileana and Sebastian, Katrina did not confirm nor deny.

Rumours of Katrina’s brother Sebastian and Ileana D’Cruz dating began after pictures of the duo holidaying with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in the Maldives hit the internet. Ileana had joined the couple and their friends to celebrate Katrina’s birthday. Also present were Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif, friends Sharvari Wagh, Sunny Kaushal, and Mini Mathur.

Speaking of the pictures, Karan mentioned Ileana’s connection with the Kaif family and said, ‘We don’t have to confirm that’, seemingly confirming the relationship. “On a Maldives trip some images came out and I was doing the math in my head. I said ‘okay I saw these two meet for the first time in front of me at a party’ and I’m like ‘that moved fast as well’.”

Katrina couldn’t help but laugh, accepting that Karan is a good observant.

Rumours of Ileana dating Sebastian sprung up in July this year when an ETimes report claimed that Sebastian and Ileana have been spending time together. It was also claimed that the duo is in a relationship for about six months by July. The report also mentions that they often spend time together in Katrina Kaif’s old apartment in Bandra. They also spend time in Ileana’s residence, which is also in Bandra, and even in London.

Meanwhile, Katrina was joined by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter on the show. The trio was seen promoting their upcoming film Phone Bhoot, slated to release in November. Besides speaking about working with each other, Katrina also opened up about her wedding to Vicky and her bond with his family.

