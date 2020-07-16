'Uh Huh': Arjun Kapoor’s Handlebar Moustache Invites A Comment From Katrina Kaif

Arjun Kapoor has a reputation for sharing quirky and entertaining posts on social media. Yesterday, he took to Instagram to treat fans with a peek into his all-new look. Arjun also asked fans to share their opinions about the same.

The 35-year-old shared a still of himself from a shoot wherein he is flaunting his handlebar moustache. With orange colour as the backdrop, he strikes a pose seated on a stool wearing a bright lime tee with denims and sneakers. He is seen raising a brow in the picture while holding onto the edges of his handlebar.

In the caption along with the post, Arjun insisted fans whether the left side of his moustache is bigger than the right side.

Several followers of Arjun expressed their opinions in the comments including actress Katrina Kaif. The diva seemed concerned as she wrote “uh huh” on the post.

Arjun was last seen in 2019 epic drama Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in the upcoming black comedy Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar directed by Dibakar Banerjee starring opposite Parineeti Chopra. This film marks the third collaboration of Arjun and Parineeti after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. Others playing important roles in the film are Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra.

Arjun has signed a cross-border romantic-comedy, Chale Chalo opposite Rakul Preet Singh. The film is helmed by debutante Kaashvie Nair and jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.