Katrina Kaif Reacts to Reuniting With Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi After a Gap of 9 Years

Katrina Kaif recently shared a picture to her Instagram and revealed that she'd be starring opposite Akshay Kumar in the film Sooryavanshi, which will be directed by Rohit Shetty. Akshay and Katrina have co-starred in films such Namaste London, Welcome, Singh is King and many more. The on-screen couple was last seen in the film Tees Maar Khan, which was released in the year 2010.

Now, the actress, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released Bharat, has opened up about working with Akshay after a gap of nine years and getting back to comedy.

"It's really nice to be back with Akshay. But it's a different space altogether. It's comedy again. I haven't done comedy for a while. So, the first day on the sets, I was trying to find my bearings. Rohit sir and his team are really good actors. You have to be right in it, on your toes. I took a day or two to find my rhythm", said Katrina in her recent interaction with Pinkvilla.

The movie will also mark her first association with Rohit Shetty. Talking about the same, she said, "It was something which was waiting to happen. Rohit sir and I have been in talks on and off for so many years now. But Sooryavanshi is where everything falls right into place. It has also come at the perfect time because me and Akshay haven't done anything for a while now. I liked the world they were creating. The girl's character is a little mature and correct to where me and Akshay are today. It's a nice balance between doing something very heavy like Bharat and then, something as entertaining as this."

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film of Shetty's cop drama universe in which Akshay is essaying the role of Veer Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film Simmba. Shetty's universe also includes Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham and Singham Returns.

Follow @News18Movies for more