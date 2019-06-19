Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Katrina Kaif Reacts to Reuniting With Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi After a Gap of 9 Years

'Sooryavanshi' is the fourth film of Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe in which actor Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi and Katrina Kaif has been paired opposite him.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2019, 1:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Katrina Kaif Reacts to Reuniting With Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi After a Gap of 9 Years
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...

Katrina Kaif recently shared a picture to her Instagram and revealed that she'd be starring opposite Akshay Kumar in the film Sooryavanshi, which will be directed by Rohit Shetty. Akshay and Katrina have co-starred in films such Namaste London, Welcome, Singh is King and many more. The on-screen couple was last seen in the film Tees Maar Khan, which was released in the year 2010.

Now, the actress, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released Bharat, has opened up about working with Akshay after a gap of nine years and getting back to comedy.

"It's really nice to be back with Akshay. But it's a different space altogether. It's comedy again. I haven't done comedy for a while. So, the first day on the sets, I was trying to find my bearings. Rohit sir and his team are really good actors. You have to be right in it, on your toes. I took a day or two to find my rhythm", said Katrina in her recent interaction with Pinkvilla.

The movie will also mark her first association with Rohit Shetty. Talking about the same, she said, "It was something which was waiting to happen. Rohit sir and I have been in talks on and off for so many years now. But Sooryavanshi is where everything falls right into place. It has also come at the perfect time because me and Akshay haven't done anything for a while now. I liked the world they were creating. The girl's character is a little mature and correct to where me and Akshay are today. It's a nice balance between doing something very heavy like Bharat and then, something as entertaining as this."

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film of Shetty's cop drama universe in which Akshay is essaying the role of Veer Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film Simmba. Shetty's universe also includes Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham and Singham Returns.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram