Katrina Kaif Recalls Being Told She Couldn't Dance, Reveals Who Instilled Confidence In Her

From Kala Chashma to Kamli, Katrina Kaif has always managed to captivate viewers with her unmatchable dancing prowess. Who could even say there was a time when one of Bollywood’s finest dancers did not know how to dance? Yes, you read it right. During a recent interaction with the Bollywood Bubble, Katrina Kaif revealed that there was a time when she was told that she could not dance.

While interacting with the entertainment portal Katrina said, “Honestly, I could not dance. It’s not that, ‘Oh they said that about me. Hmmm’. No, I couldn’t dance. That was a fact. They were just stating the very obvious fact that was in front of them. I’ve said it many times before. This is me in the beginning (flailing her arms) hands everywhere.”

Recalling the time when choreographer-director Farah Khan used to remind her to keep her ‘hands and lines clean’, she mentioned that it was choreographer Bosco Martis who instilled confidence in her and told her that she could dance well. “Bosco was the first person to. I don’t why or what he saw. Bosco was the first person to explain to me or talk to me,” Katrina added.

Katrina was convinced that she was not a good dancer, and she was never going to be good at it. However, Bosco told her otherwise. “You are a good dancer. You have it in you, but you have to work on it. So, once I felt the confidence that I am a good dancer, I just had to figure out the way and then everything changed for me,” the actress shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina has several films in her pipeline. She is currently promoting her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot, which is all set to hit the silver screen on November 4. In the movie, Katrina will be starring alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Besides this, Katrina will also be seen in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan which will hit theatres in April next year. She also has Merry Christmas in her pipeline with Vijay Sethupathi. She will also share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

