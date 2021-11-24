Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Says He Wants Roads Like 'Katrina Kaif's Cheeks'; Really?

Newly appointed Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, while addressing a mass of people in his assembly constituency said that he wants the roads in his constituency as smooth as Katrina Kaif’s cheeks. In the now-viral video, the politician can be heard saying that in his constituency, “the roads should be made like Katrina Kaif’s cheeks." He was addressing the people of Udaipurwati. He came up with this reply when the people demanded that the roads in the area be repaired.

#WATCH | "Roads should be made like Katrina Kaif's cheeks", said Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha while addressing a public gathering in Jhunjhunu district (23.11) pic.twitter.com/87JfD5cJxV— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

Meanwhile, new details have come up regarding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s speculated wedding. A source close to Katrina told BollywoodLife that the rumoured couple will have a court marriage in Mumbai next week before they head to Rajasthan for an elaborate wedding ceremony at an exotic resort near Ranthambore. There are two wedding ceremonies planned in Rajasthan, as per a close friend of the duo.

The speculation about their impending wedding went into overdrive after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together on Diwali. They reportedly had a Roka ceremony on Diwali at director Kabir Khan’s house. It was reportedly an intimate affair with only close family members by the couple’s side. Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were present at the ceremony.

