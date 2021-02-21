Katrina Kaif Recreates Jack Black's Viral Quarantine Dance Video, Fans Call Her 'Cutie'

Katrina Kaif's brought forth her fun side as she recreated Hollywood actor and comic Jack Black's fun, quarantine dance video in one of her latest social media posts.

In the video, Katrina can be seen grooving like Jack as she copies his wild moves. Captioning her post, Katrina wrote, "On one fine sunny day - this seemed like a good idea ☺️🏡@jackblack I really hope we get to dance a duet together one day (sic)."

On the work front, Katrina is currently busy shooting for the horror comedy Phone Bhoot in Udaipur. She co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Phone Bhoot has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

She is also gearing up for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and her next release is the Akshay Kumar-starrer cop action drama Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty.