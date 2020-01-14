Katrina Kaif Responds to Akshay Kumar’s ‘What's In Your Dabba Challenge’ Nomination
A number of celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shikhar Dhawan and Malaika Arora have already participated in the challenge.
Image: Instagram/Katrina Kaif
Bollywood's newest craze seems to be the What's In Your Dabba Challenge. A number of celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shikhar Dhawan and Malaika Arora have already participated in the challenge, giving everyone a closer look at their diet and food. Now, Katrina Kaif has sportingly responded to Akshay Kumar’s nomination regarding the challenge on Instagram.
The actor took to Instagram revealing some interesting facts about her diet. She admits to relishing a spread of accompaniments with her favourite mid-morning snack subject to her mood. Sharing a sneak peek of her ‘dabba’ contents, she wrote, “My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet.so I completely agree with @akshaykumar on this one. What better then idli chutney.”
View this post on Instagram
My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet ... so I completely agree with @akshaykumar on this one .....Here’s a sneak peak of what’s in my dabba , so this is my mid morning snack ( or as lord of the rings put it second breakfast 😊I try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by @dr.jewelgamadia to not be afraid of eating rice ... so what better then idli chutney Traditionally Idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and Urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further. (this makes the idlis fluffier) I prefer having a spread of accompaniments. I usually do three chutneys moringa spinach chutney, tomato & beetroot chutney & plain coconut chutney . The other accompaniments can be Sambhar or rasam depending on my mood 😋 I nominate @yasminkarachiwala and @varundvn to know more how they eat healthy @tweakindia #whatsinyourdabba
The Bharat star further nominated health instructor and good friend, Yasmin Karachiwala and actor Varun Dhawan to take the #whatsinyourdabba challenge.
Earlier on the photo-sharing platform, Akshay Kumar shared a snap of himself enjoying his healthy meal as he showed fans his diet-conscious recipes. He further nominated Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, and Shikhar Dhawan to give a glimpse of their ‘dabbas’.
Katrina and Akshay will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi that is slated for release on March 27.
