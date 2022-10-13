Katrina Kaif Reveals She Couldn't Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; Says 'I Had To Cover My Eyes...'

Katrina Kaif has never starred in a horror movie before. But that’s going to change with her upcoming film ‘Phone Bhoot’, a horror-comedy featuring herself with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Although the seasoned actress is playing a ghost in her next film Phone Bhoot, she has revealed that she couldn’t keep her eyes open while watching one of the blockbusters of the year Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

While speaking to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, Katrina Kaif responded to a question about watching movies involving ghosts. She said, “Not much. I can’t see them. I couldn’t finish Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Seriously I couldn’t. I had to like cover my eyes. When Tabu comes all that even though I know that there is humour inside of it even for me that was very very scary.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/6z3BEgNcH5U” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Namastey London actress also shared her experiences working on the sets of Phone Bhoot. She disclosed that unlike the premise of her film, she was not petrified at the location. She stated, “No (not on) location. We didn’t have such locations. I am also a ghost in the film right? I am not going to be scared of myself. When I am coming to scare them like haha I am the ghost (everyone laughs). In our film there are a lot more comedians, I think. It’s primarily comedy whole lot of errors, an unintentional comedy in the way that I think the boys in the film don’t realise.”

Upon the release of the trailer of her film, fans and movie buffs were enthralled beyond words. However, the best feedback had come from Katrina Kaif’s husband Vicky Kaushal. She had told the news agency PTI, “Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction and that gave us even more confidence and happiness. He feels that the film is something which is fun and people are going to connect to.”

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film is scheduled to release on November 4.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here