Katrina Kaif Reveals She Was Once 'Hating Vicky Kaushal' For This Reason, Details Inside

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. After keeping their relationship under tight wraps, the actors got married in December last year. Although they are yet to share the screen in a film, their social media PDA and photos and videos of their Diwali outing are leaving their fans in awe of their chemistry. Now, the Phone Bhoot actress opened up about her equation with her actor-husband.

In a conversation with Film Companion, she revealed that the Sam Bahadur actor is a pretty chilled-out person and also showed praises on his acting skills. She said, “We talk a lot. We have a lot of conversation about work but like I said, it’s not about the advice, it is just to discuss. We also make a lot of fun out of each other. You know, I’ll be telling him, ‘You’re a National Award winning actor, but you still had to share it with somebody.’ We’ll joke, we’ll not take anything seriously about it.”

Katrina also shared how Vicky helped her rehearse lines of her upcoming film, Merry Christmas. “Sriram had changed a scene in the night, we were shooting this the next morning for Merry Christmas. It was a three-page scene with big dialogues and I was reading it but I wanted to rehearse it off the page. So, he said, should I do Vijay’s, your co-star’s lines and I said do that. So, he took the page, read the lines twice and then put it down and I said, ‘But we have to rehearse …’ and he said, ‘Yeah, Yeah I am ready.’ He did the entire scene, I promise you, without a mistake off that, without looking at the script. Just like that he had it. He just has an ease with material, he has an ease with lines which I think is what you see on screen. But for that night, I was hating him.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of the horror-comedy film, Phone Bhoot. It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, has a lot of films lined up. He is currently working on Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. He will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, The Great Indian Family, Anand Tiwari’s yet-untitled film and Laxman Utekar’s untitled next.

Read all the Latest Movies News here