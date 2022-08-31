Katrina Kaif Reveals the Reason for Her Private Wedding With Vicky Kaushal: 'We Were Restricted...'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot last December after having a hush-hush affair. Their wedding, too, was an intimate affair with just close friends and family members in attendance. The wedding was so private that guests were not even allowed to upload photos or share any details. Naturally, this triggered a meme-fest on social media. Now, the actress has finally opened up about her extremely private wedding.

Last night, the celebrity couple attended the 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022. Talking to Zoom Entertainment, Katrina revealed the reason for her private wedding and said, “I think more than trying to keep it private, we were restricted by, unfortunately, Covid. You know my family has been personally affected by Covid and it was something that you had to take seriously.”

She further told the publication, “I think this year it’s been a lot better but it was something that we wanted to really be cautious of, but the wedding was beautiful. I think we are both very happy.” However, Vicky and Katrina did not walk the red carpet together.

Vicky Kaushal bagged the Best Actor (Critics) Award for his film Sardar Udham. Sardar Udham was also declared the best film in the critic’s category.

The celebrity couple never shared the screen together before their marriage, however, there is good news for VicKat fans as it is been reported that they will finally come together on-screen for a project.

If a report in IndiaToday.in is anything to go by, Vicky and Katrina shot their first advertisement together in Mumbai. “Vicky and Katrina’s commercial was a close-door shoot. And it took place at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai,” the report stated. It also added that the couple were offered a lot of films together but they didn’t pick anything, which makes this commercial their first project together.

