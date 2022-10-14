Katrina Kaif Reveals Vicky Kaushal Fasted With Her During Karva Chauth, Says 'That Was Sweet'

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif celebrated her first-ever Karva Chauth with Vicky Kaushal this year. The couple tied the knot in December last year after having a private relationship. Their wedding which took place in Rajasthan was also attended by their close friends and family members. On Thursday night, the actress took to social media to share glimpses from her first Karva Chauth, a festival celebrated by married Hindu women.

The actress also spoke about her married life in a recent interview and what it was like to celebrate her first Karva Chauth with Vicky. Talking about her celebrations, Katrina told Pinkvilla, “I was hungry. I have to report to you… everyone had, I mean… all the online, the thing was the moon was going to be seen in Mumbai at 9:01 and it was not seen, I think, till 9:35. And it’s almost like your mind is prepared for what it’s expected, but after 9 to 9:30, I was like ‘I’m hungry! I’m really, really hungry!'”

She continued, “But, the sweetest thing was that, of course, Vicky was also fasting. Yes, he also fasted. That, he wouldn’t… I’m sure he wouldn’t have [let me do it alone], and he didn’t even… it’s not like I asked him to do it all. I didn’t say anything. He did it himself, so that was sweet and of course, our… his parents were also over, so it was our first… because it was our first year of marriage, there’s pooja which happens and all that. So, that was lovely.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan which will hit theatres in April next year. She will also share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas. Besides this, Katrina has also been gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Then, she will share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera.

