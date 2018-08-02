GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Katrina Kaif Reveals Why She Agreed to Sign Salman Khan-Starrer Bharat

Kaif's entry came amid all the hullabaloo surrounding Chopra's abrupt exit from the film.

Updated:August 2, 2018, 8:00 AM IST
Director Ali Abbas Zafar recently confirmed that Katrina Kaif has replaced Priyanka Chopra in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. The Jagga Jasoos star's entry came amid a whole lot of hullabaloo surrounding Chopra's abrupt exit from the film.

This will be Kaif's sixth film with Khan. The duo has previously collaborated on films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Yuuvraaj, Ek The Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. At an award show, Kaif, however, revealed that she was only doing it out of love and respect for her "very dear" friend and past director, Zafar.

“Ali Abbas Zafar is a very, very dear friend of mine and we have worked together before. Both of the films were extremely successful and, more importantly, they were experiences for me which were really wonderful and I really enjoyed both the experiences of working with him," Kaif told the reporters on the sidelines of Vogue Beauty Awards 2018.

She also said that she loved the script. “When Ali contacted me, he said, ‘I’m going send you a script and just react and tell me what you think’. I read the script and thought it was absolutely wonderful and I was extremely excited about the character and very happy to be part of the film’,” Kaif said.

