Katrina Kaif, who has launched her beauty line Kay Beauty recently collaborated with Nayanthara, the actress popularly known as the 'Lady Superstar' of South Cinema. The two actors participated in a photoshoot for the beauty line and the Bharat actor posted a black and white video of the two on her Instagram.

The video shows Katrina and Nayanthara in conversation. Katrina could also be seen listening in earnestly to the Sye Raa actor and getting her hair fixed. In the caption, Katrina wrote, “A big big thank you to the gorgeous South Superstar #Nayanthara for coming down to Mumbai in between her hectic schedule to be a part of the Kay Beauty campaign . So generous and gracious forever grateful stay tuned for campaign coming tomorowwwww.”

The actor also recently posted the campaign video of Kay Beauty and announced its launch. The campaign shows Katrina with some of the most influential faces like ace shuttler Saina Nehwal, actress Nayanthara, influencer Kusha Kapila, rapper Raja Kumari among others. The campaign aims to spread the message of women being free to be whatever they want. It also talks about shunning societal beauty standards.

In another instance, Amitbah Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra showered Katrina with love after she launched her beauty line. Amitabh wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations #KatrinaKaif on your new beauty brand #kaybykatrina," while Priyanka said that she can't wait to use make up created by Katrina. Check out their wishes for Katrina here:

On the film front, Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film will also see a cameo by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, who play Simmba and Singham respectively in the director's cop films franchise. The film is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

