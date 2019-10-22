Katrina Kaif Ropes in Nayanthara for Kay Beauty Campaign, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Congratulate Her
Katrina Kaif recently launched her beauty line Kay Beauty and invited South Superstar Nayanthara to be one of the faces of the campaign. Katrina shared a video with the actor where the two can be seen in conversation.
Katrina Kaif, who has launched her beauty line Kay Beauty recently collaborated with Nayanthara, the actress popularly known as the 'Lady Superstar' of South Cinema. The two actors participated in a photoshoot for the beauty line and the Bharat actor posted a black and white video of the two on her Instagram.
The video shows Katrina and Nayanthara in conversation. Katrina could also be seen listening in earnestly to the Sye Raa actor and getting her hair fixed. In the caption, Katrina wrote, “A big big thank you to the gorgeous South Superstar #Nayanthara for coming down to Mumbai in between her hectic schedule to be a part of the Kay Beauty campaign . So generous and gracious forever grateful stay tuned for campaign coming tomorowwwww.”
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
A big big thank you to the gorgeous South Superstar #Nayanthara for coming down to Mumbai in between her hectic schedule to be a part of the Kay Beauty campaign . So generous and gracious 😘........... forever grateful ❤stay tuned for campaign coming tomorowwwww @kaybykatrina #KayByKatrina #KayXNykaa #MakeupThatKares
The actor also recently posted the campaign video of Kay Beauty and announced its launch. The campaign shows Katrina with some of the most influential faces like ace shuttler Saina Nehwal, actress Nayanthara, influencer Kusha Kapila, rapper Raja Kumari among others. The campaign aims to spread the message of women being free to be whatever they want. It also talks about shunning societal beauty standards.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Presenting @kaybykatrina to all of you. It's truly a dream which has come into existence so beautifully. Thank you to my entire team, Nykaa, Falguni Nayar, Reena Chhabra and everyone for helping me achieve this..so much love to all of you from the bottom of my heart..❤ lastly..always remember, be authentic, be real, be yourself...because #ItsKayToBeYou. NOW OUT IN STORES AND NYKAA.COM (link in bio) @mynykaa #KayByKatrina #KayXNykaa #MakeupThatKares Thank u to all the beautiful women who collaborated with me on this ... you are all truly Queens! @zoieakhtar @anaitashroffadajania @nehwalsaina @therajakumari @kushakapila @jannatzubair29 @urvashi_umrao @andreakevichusa @sanathampi @priyadarshini.96 @anugrahanatarajan @haima_simoes #Nayanthara #Appoorva #Simone
In another instance, Amitbah Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra showered Katrina with love after she launched her beauty line. Amitabh wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations #KatrinaKaif on your new beauty brand #kaybykatrina," while Priyanka said that she can't wait to use make up created by Katrina. Check out their wishes for Katrina here:
T 3526 - Congratulations #KatrinaKaif on your new beauty brand #kaybykatrina pic.twitter.com/csyiq8HY6c— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 22, 2019
On the film front, Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film will also see a cameo by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, who play Simmba and Singham respectively in the director's cop films franchise. The film is slated to release on March 27, 2020.
