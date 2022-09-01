Katrina Poses With Salman's Sisters Arpita, Alvira In Unseen Ganesh Chaturthi Pic, Vicky MIA

Katrina Kaif continued the tradition of attending the special Ganesh Chaturthi puja at Arpita Khan’s house going this year as well. The actress was spotted on Wednesday making her way to Salman Khan’s sister’s house for the puja with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal in tow. While the paparazzi spotted the couple making their way to the celebrations, a new picture from inside the bash has now surfaced online.

In the picture, shared by celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, Katrina was seen posing with Salman’s sisters Arpita and Alvira Khan. Also present in the frame were Yasmin and Katrina’s close friend Mini Mathur. The ladies flashed their big smiles for the camera. However, Vicky was seen missing from the scene.

Katrina made her way to the house in the evening while Salman Khan attended the puja in the night. The Tiger 3 star took to Instagram late Wednesday night and shared a video in which he was seen performing the puja. Sharing the video, Salman wrote: “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” The video revealed that Riteish Deshmukh was also present at the Ganpati aarti.

Meanwhile, Katrina is set to reunite with Salman for Tiger 3. While Yash Raj Films has kept the film under tight wraps, they’ve announced that the film will release in April next year. Besides this, Katrina will also share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas in the pipeline.

However, before these two projects, Katrina will be seen in Phone Bhoot. The actress stars alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the ghostbusters-themed film. Katrina had also given a yes to Jee Le Zaraa, in which she will share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Jee Le Zaraa was slated to start filming this year but has been pushed until later next year.

