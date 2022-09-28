Katrina Kaif Says 'Jeete Raho' to Birthday Boy Sunny Kaushal As He Bows Down to Her in Unseen Pic

Katrina Kaif is showering her brother-in-law, actor Sunny Kaushal, with immense love and blessings. Sunny, who turned a year older today, received a special birthday greeting from the Bollywood star.

To wish Sunny on his birthday, Katrina took to Instagram to share an unseen photo from her wedding with Vicky Kaushal. In the picture, Sunny cutely bows down to Katrina and Vicky to take their blessings. The couple is all smile in the picture. Katrina looks stunning in a copper brown suit and a pink dupatta. While Vicky dazzles in a yellow kurta and white pajama. Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote: “Jeete raho, khush raho (stay blessed, stay happy).”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took the internet by surprise when the rumours of their wedding started doing the rounds. The couple, who got married in December last year, was in a secret relationship. Even though there were strong rumours about their affair, neither Vicky nor Katrina ever accepted those speculations. However, during a recent episode of Koffee With Karan, Vicky finally spilled the beans on his love story with Katrina.

Vicky said that they officially met for the first time after their famous Koffee With Karan appearances in the last season, where Katrina said that she would look good with Vicky on screen.

When Vicky was starting his career in Bollywood, Katrina was already a superstar. So, Karan asked him if he ever imagined that he would marry Katrina Kaif one day, to this, Vicky said, “No Karan, in fact, what happened in the last season of this couch, it was really my moment to know that she knows about me. I did not know that she knew (I existed).” He revealed they had never met before that.

