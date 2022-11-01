Katrina Kaif Says She Would Like to Touch Alia Bhatt's Baby Bump, Talks About Gym Video With Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone set the internet on fire a couple of days ago, when she shared a video from her gym recorded by Katrina Kaif. Fans were elated to see the leading ladies of Bollywood together and were impressed with their bond. Some of them also asked Katrina and Deepika to do a movie together. Now, the Phone Bhoot actress talked about her gym buddies, Deepika and Alia Bhatt. During a recent interview, the actress spoke about their gym meetings and also revealed adorable details about them.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina was asked what is the one thing she would do if she meets Alia Bhatt, she answered, “I do see her (Alia) in the gym a lot. She is amazing.” She also did a hand gesture of touching a pregnant woman’s baby bump and said it is fun to do. When asked the same question about Deepika, she said, “I also see her in the gym a lot. We actually go to the same gym. Recently, she was doing some suspension thing which hangs from the ceiling. I don’t know the name of that thing. It is an exercise thing and she was lying in it and I was making a video of her. Then, I sent the video to her. She was swinging in an aerial hammock.”

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone dated the same man, Ranbir Kapoor. He is now married to Alia Bhatt. It was long reported that Deepika and Katrina’s relationship was sour owing to their past with Ranbir. However, over the years, the actresses have made rare gestures to mend their ties.

In 2018, when Deepika married Ranveer Singh, Katrina was seen making her way to the wedding reception. Deepika also was seen wishing Katrina on her birthday a couple of times.

