Katrina Kaif Says The Most Wonderful Place to Be In Is a Film Set

Katrina Kaif has been active in the Hindi film industry for more than 15 years, and is among the highest paid actors.

News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
Katrina Kaif Says The Most Wonderful Place to Be In Is a Film Set
It's been 15 years since Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif starred in her first commercial success with the 2005 film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005), and never looked back since then.

Katrina's debut movie Boom (2003) was a commercial and critical failure. However, she picked up soon with the Salman Khan starrer. In an interview, she talked about how playing out different characters has become an intrinsic part of her and how she is looking forward to take her 2020 ahead.

"Acting in movies has given me an incredible amount of satisfaction. For me, the most wonderful place to be in is a film set and that’s primarily because I just love the process of exploring a character and being part of films which are going to be forever. It’s something which is indescribable and an intrinsic part of me as well. I think one thing that I have continuously tried to do is not to have any set, rigid formula, and to respond instinctively to what I do," Katrina said.

While her performances receives mixed reviews from the critics, the actress has managed to carve a niche for herself and continues to be among the highest paid actresses in Bollywood nonetheless.

Talking about professional plans for this year, she said, "In terms of 2020, I am extremely excited about a few very interesting projects that I am currently in discussions for. I am making sure that I do things, or put myself in spaces where I feel challenged, inspired as well as excited. The idea is to maintain a mix and balance of different kinds of stories as well as genres that excite me. Through that, hopefully, I am able to continue presenting myself in a new way to the audiences and show different aspects of me [as an actor], and, most importantly, put myself in spaces where I can learn and grow as an artiste."

Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, co starring Akshay Kumar. The movie hits the theatres on March 27, 2020.

