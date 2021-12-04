Katrina Kaif Seen At A Party With Friends Amid Rumours Of Wedding With Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has been in the news for the last many days. In a latest video shared on social media Katrina is seen enjoying a party with friends. As many reports speculate about the rumoured wedding of Vicky and Katrina, several videos of the duo are making rounds on the internet.

In the latest video shared on Instagram Katrina is seen with friends at a party. In the video Katrina is seen in a shimming black dress with a friend while soothing music is playing in the background.

Many reports are speculating about the wedding date of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. A few reports suggest that the wedding would take place on December 6 while others speculated the date to be December 9. It is rumoured that after the court marriage, Vicky and Katrina will head to Rajasthan with family and friends this weekend.

Quoting a close source, Pinkvilla reported that Katrina and Vicky will go for court marriage in Mumbai this weekend. The couple’s family will also be present there. The marriage will be completed as per the provisions of the Special Marriage Act 1954 in the presence of the marriage registrar. After the court marriage they will go to Rajasthan.

A few reports speculate that the wedding ceremony will be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur of Rajasthan.

Photographer Viral Bhayani has also posted one more video in which Vicky can be seen going somewhere in a car. The video has been captioned saying that Vicky Kaushal was seen at Katrina Kaif’s home. There was also news about Salman and his family being invited to the couple’s wedding. However, Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma who is Katrina’s close friend said in an interview given to India Today that they have not received any invitation for the wedding.

The couple will be wearing Sabyasachi outfit for their wedding, many reports suggest. The guest list of this wedding includes stars like Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Rohit Shetty, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal among others.

