Katrina Kaif Sends Deepika Padukone Birthday Wishes, Hopes Her Year is Filled with Peace

Katrina Kaif reached out to Deepika Padukone and wished her on her birthday. Deepika celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday. Katrina took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Deepika along with a birthday note. “Happy birthday to u. May this year be full of only health, peace and happiness," Katrina wished Deepika.

This isn’t the first time that Katrina reached out to Deepika. She had recently also praised Deepika and her actor-husband Ranveer Singh’s film 83. Directed by Katrina’s close friend Kabir Khan, 83 was based on the events of the 1983 World Cup where India brought home the trophy. While Ranveer played the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika played the role of Romi Dev. Deepika also co-produced the film.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Katrina had written, “Love love loved this film - it just transports you to that time that feeling - what a job by the entire team," tagging the production house and Deepika. “@kabirkhankk you just outdo yourself every time just so amazed - this is next level. @ranveersingh arghhhhh you just are sublime pitch perfect in every frame, you just keep raising your bar. Outstanding," Katrina added.

Deepika too had congratulated Katrina when she got married to Vicky Kaushal in December. Taking to the comments section of a post featuring Katrina’s wedding pictures, Deepika wrote, “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship!"

Katrina has been settling into her new home. The actor, on Tuesday, shared a bunch of pictures to give a glimpse of the view from her balcony, her ‘cosy’ spot and the living room space. Katrina also gave fans a closer look at her mangalsutra.

Deepika, on the other hand, has been busy with her upcoming projects. On Wednesday, she shared a new bunch of posters of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan and revealed a new release date. Deepika also has Project K, Fighter and The Intern remake, among other projects in the making.

