Katrina Kaif Sends Morning Wishes to Fans With Breathtaking No Make-up Pic; Check Out

The weekend is right here and we all are eagerly waiting for it. A hot cup of tea or coffee while relaxing at home seems like the best idea to enjoy the weekend and it feels like the mid-week blues have already started to fade away for Katrina Kaif. The Bollywood actress, who stays quite active on social media, has this time blessed her fans’ feed with a super cute picture of herself.

“Morning,” Katrina wished her fans on Friday morning, adding a tea cup and flower emoji as well to the caption. Her post has touched nearly 3 lakh likes in under an hour after it was posted.

In the picture, Katrina looks gorgeous in a multi-coloured netted sweater with a collared neck. The blend of shades of pink, purple and yellow wool in the sweater makes it look adorable. The actress runs her hands through her hair as she smiles for the camera.

Her Instagram followers can’t keep their eyes off her latest photo. “Truly an angel”, a fan said. “You are the most beautiful angel on the earth. You are looking hot and cute like an angel,” another wrote. “Katrina pretty Kaif,” another fan’s comment read.

Katrina has been charming the Hindi film industry with her beauty and acting performances for nearly two decades now. She recently got married to actor Vicky Kaushal and has been a top name in the B-town news headlines since then. The two had a regal wedding in Rajasthan in December last year.

On the work front, the actress is currently promoting her next film Phone Bhoot in which she shares screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. Besides this, she will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside south actor Vijay Sethupathi. Sharing a short trailer recently on Instagram, she revealed that her next project with Salman Khan, Tiger 3, will be released on Eid next year.

