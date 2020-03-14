Katrina Kaif Sends Warm Birthday Wishes to Rohit Shetty Amid Rumours of Rift with Sooryavanshi Director

Days after Rohit Shetty's comment on Katrina Kaif sparked a storm on social media, the De Dana Dan actress has posted an adorable birthday wish for Rohit Shetty. Putting rumours of rift to rest, Katrina shared a picture of Rohit and wrote, "@itsrohitshetty happiest birthday ever. Wishing you the best year and reaching even greater heights...all the love to you."

In the picture, the Sooryavanshi director can be seen walking away from a helicopter.

Rohit, a few days ago, had reportedly said that no one would pay attention to Katrina in an action scene from Sooryavanshi in which the actress walks along with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

The Golmaal director's comment did not go down well with Katrina's fans, who started posting comments with '#ShameOnYouRohitShetty' on Twitter.

However, Katrina came to his defence, saying the director had been misunderstood. Explaining what Rohit meant, Katrina wrote on Instagram that the comment made by the Chennai Express director was taken out of context.

She wrote, "Dear Friends and Well-wishers... I normally do not comment on media reports or articles... But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit Sir has been taken out of context and is being entirely misunderstood. I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said, 'No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening.' This is not what was said."

She added, "I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot and Rohit sir said, 'There are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you blinking.' Even, in spite of that, we still did one more take. I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from cinema to my character and, more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been taken entirely taken out of context. Hope you all have a great day."

The makers of Sooryavanshi has deferred the film's release amid the growing cases of coronavirus in the country.