Katrina Kaif Set to Begin Shooting for Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas On This Date!

Katrina Kaif made her fans happy when she shared some cute and loved-up pictures with husband Vicky Kaushal from their first Lohri celebrations after their wedding yesterday. The couple has made some amazing memories from all of their firsts, and Katrina is about to resume work on her first film after her wedding.

Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, was officially confirmed in December 2021 with a photo on Instagram with the director Sriram Raghavan and producer Ramesh Taurani. On Instagram, the actress shared a photo of herself with her co-star and the cast. “New Beginnings," she penned, “Back on set with director Sriram Raghavan’s for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honor to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix.”

According to a source close to the project, the actress will complete the film in one take, and once the studio schedule is completed, the team will move on to shooting at live locations throughout the city. As per reports, the film’s production began in a South Mumbai studio and will now be shot on location after the indoor studio schedule is completed. According to the report, the filming will take place primarily in Mumbai.

And apart from Merry Christmas, Katrina’s upcoming projects include Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

