Katrina Kaif Sets Temperature Soaring in Her Blue Swimsuit, Fans Call Her 'Slaying Mermaid'

In her recent Instagram post, Katrina sets the weekend vibes right as she poses in a blue swimsuit on a Mexican beach.

July 13, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
Katrina Kaif Sets Temperature Soaring in Her Blue Swimsuit, Fans Call Her 'Slaying Mermaid'
Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram
Be it her sizzling underwater avatar or her on point summery vibes in picturesque locations of the Maldives for a Magazine cover, Katrina Kaif has got her beach game right.

In her recent Instagram post, Katrina sets the temperature soaring as she poses in a blue swimsuit on a Mexican beach. Katrina, who captioned the picture with heart emojis, got some more hearts from Shweta Bachchan and celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Fans too couldn't stop but admire the actress. While one of the fans described the picture with Ed-Sheeran's song, "I'm in love with the shape of you," another called her mermaid and wrote, "Queen's birthday week.. slaying mermaid... love you so much queen!" (sic)

She also took to her Instagram stories to share videos from the beach.

Take a look at the picture:

💙💚💛

Katrina Kaif will turn a year older on July 16. Her birthday plan is simple and sweet - go somewhere nice and just enjoy herself with sisters and friends.

Asked about plans for her upcoming birthday, Katrina told IANS in a telephonic interview: "I will most likely go out for a few days with some of my friends and sisters, taking a few days' break and go somewhere nice and just enjoy myself."

On the work front, the actress is being lauded for her performances in movies like Bharat and Zero. And she can't wait to get another role that will let her grow as an actor. As for her upcoming projects, she has an action film titled Sooryavanshi, in which she has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar.

