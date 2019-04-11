English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Katrina Kaif Shares a Cute Throwback Picture, Sister Isabella has the Best Reaction
Katrina Kaif shared a throwback picture from her childhood, where she has long dark hair and is wearing a grey turtleneck T-shirt.
Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram
Loading...
Katrina Kaif shared an adorable throwback picture from her childhood on her Instagram account. The actress, who has grown to be an exceptionally beautiful and talented diva, makes fans go aww! with her cuteness. Katrina posted a picture of her standing against a forest wallpaper, with the caption, “I mean u gotta respect the earnest posing in front of the forest wallpaper #tbt #childhoodmemories."
The actor is posing with her long hair and a grey turtleneck T-shirt. While many of her fan and friends took a dig at her picture, the first one to comment was her li’l sister Isabella Kaif, who wrote, “Some serious hair goals happenings there!”
Aactress Nimrat Kaur also commented, “Love it !! Just priceless @katrinakaif (totally missed that it was a wallpaper until I read the caption!!”
Singer Jonita Gandhi also wrote, “That pose screams star in the making bro.” Undoubtedly, Katrina has given her all some major hair goals with that childhood picture, where she is posing like a pro.
Katrina, who made her Instagram debut in April 2017, has one of the most sought-after Instagram accounts. Even actors like Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt appreciate Katrina’s intimate and personal posts on her Instagram account.
On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The actress will be next seen in Bharat, with co-star Salman. The movie is slated to release on Eid 2019.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The actor is posing with her long hair and a grey turtleneck T-shirt. While many of her fan and friends took a dig at her picture, the first one to comment was her li’l sister Isabella Kaif, who wrote, “Some serious hair goals happenings there!”
Aactress Nimrat Kaur also commented, “Love it !! Just priceless @katrinakaif (totally missed that it was a wallpaper until I read the caption!!”
Singer Jonita Gandhi also wrote, “That pose screams star in the making bro.” Undoubtedly, Katrina has given her all some major hair goals with that childhood picture, where she is posing like a pro.
Katrina, who made her Instagram debut in April 2017, has one of the most sought-after Instagram accounts. Even actors like Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt appreciate Katrina’s intimate and personal posts on her Instagram account.
On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The actress will be next seen in Bharat, with co-star Salman. The movie is slated to release on Eid 2019.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: 'Game of Thrones' Actors Can't Spell the Names of 'GoT' Characters Either & It's Hilarious
- Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber's Daughter Has a Special Surprise for Them on Wedding Anniversary
- Google Issues Clarification After Delhi HC asks RBI How Google Pay is Operating Without Authorisation
- Hardik Pandya Hugs KL Rahul After Getting Smashed All Over the Park By Him
- Katie Bouman, the Scientist Behind the First-Ever Black Hole Image, is Now an Internet Star
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results