Katrina Kaif Shares a Cute Throwback Picture, Sister Isabella has the Best Reaction

Katrina Kaif shared a throwback picture from her childhood, where she has long dark hair and is wearing a grey turtleneck T-shirt.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 11, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram
Katrina Kaif shared an adorable throwback picture from her childhood on her Instagram account. The actress, who has grown to be an exceptionally beautiful and talented diva, makes fans go aww! with her cuteness. Katrina posted a picture of her standing against a forest wallpaper, with the caption, “I mean u gotta respect the earnest posing in front of the forest wallpaper #tbt #childhoodmemories."



The actor is posing with her long hair and a grey turtleneck T-shirt. While many of her fan and friends took a dig at her picture, the first one to comment was her li’l sister Isabella Kaif, who wrote, “Some serious hair goals happenings there!”

Aactress Nimrat Kaur also commented, “Love it !! Just priceless @katrinakaif (totally missed that it was a wallpaper until I read the caption!!”

Singer Jonita Gandhi also wrote, “That pose screams star in the making bro.” Undoubtedly, Katrina has given her all some major hair goals with that childhood picture, where she is posing like a pro.

Katrina, who made her Instagram debut in April 2017, has one of the most sought-after Instagram accounts. Even actors like Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt appreciate Katrina’s intimate and personal posts on her Instagram account.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The actress will be next seen in Bharat, with co-star Salman. The movie is slated to release on Eid 2019.

