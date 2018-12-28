English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Katrina Kaif Shares Adorable Birthday Wish for 'Tiger' Salman Khan, See Here
Salman Khan turned 53 on Thursday.
Salman Khan turned 53 on Thursday.
Salman Khan turned 53 on Thursday. The actor rang in his special day by throwing a party for his friends and colleagues including actors like Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others. The bash was held at Salman's Panvel farmhouse and was attended by a number of Bollywood bigwigs. Salman's family, including brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan, as well as sister Arpita Khan Sharma along with her husband Aayush Sharma and son Ahil were also in attendance.
Salman cut his birthday cake with his nephew Ahil and the video of the same also made its way to social media, wherein the actor can be seeing holding his little munchkin in his arms while cutting the cake, while his friends sing the birthday song for him.
Salman's co-star of many films, Katrina, also shared an adorable post for the actor. Posting a picture on Instagram with Alvira and Atul Agnihotri’s daughter Alizeh Khan Agnihotri and Sohail’s younger son Yohan Khan and Salman from the bash, she wrote, “Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan, keep being (star).”
Take a look:
On Salman's last birthday, Katrina had shared a selfie with him from the sets of their 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai.
The two will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, which will mark their sixth collaboration after Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Yuvvraaj, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.
