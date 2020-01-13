Katrina Kaif Shares an All Smiles Picture From Sets of Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty

Katrina Kaif, who will be next seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, has shared a glimpse from behind the scenes of the upcoming film.

Sharing the image on her Instagram, the Bharat actress wrote, “A perfect start to the year. Friends, laughs and smiles onset... The best crew entire team. Everyday on the set has been full of so much love and joy, just how films should be made. See you in cinemas on March 27.”

In the snap, Katrina, who is donning a sky-blue saree, can be seen sharing a laugh with director Rohit Shetty and co-star Akshay Kumar.

Earlier, Katrina had shared a picture on Christmas 2019 with the two. In the picture, all were wearing black. The Bang Bang actress also sported a red Santa Claus cap.

With this film, Akshay and Katrina will be seen together on screen after nine years. Earlier, they have worked in films including Namastey London, Singh is Kinng, De Dana Dan, Tees Maar Khan among others.

Sooryavanshi also features Neena Gupta, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher. The upcoming cop drama will see cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. Jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions, the film will release in March 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.