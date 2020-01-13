Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Katrina Kaif Shares an All Smiles Picture From Sets of Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty

Katrina Kaif shared a picture from the sets of Sooryavanshi, showing her sharing a laugh with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 13, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Katrina Kaif Shares an All Smiles Picture From Sets of Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty
Image: Instagram

Katrina Kaif, who will be next seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, has shared a glimpse from behind the scenes of the upcoming film.

Sharing the image on her Instagram, the Bharat actress wrote, “A perfect start to the year. Friends, laughs and smiles onset... The best crew entire team. Everyday on the set has been full of so much love and joy, just how films should be made. See you in cinemas on March 27.”

In the snap, Katrina, who is donning a sky-blue saree, can be seen sharing a laugh with director Rohit Shetty and co-star Akshay Kumar.

Earlier, Katrina had shared a picture on Christmas 2019 with the two. In the picture, all were wearing black. The Bang Bang actress also sported a red Santa Claus cap.

With this film, Akshay and Katrina will be seen together on screen after nine years. Earlier, they have worked in films including Namastey London, Singh is Kinng, De Dana Dan, Tees Maar Khan among others.

Sooryavanshi also features Neena Gupta, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher. The upcoming cop drama will see cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. Jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions, the film will release in March 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram