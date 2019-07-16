Katrina Kaif Shares Birthday Pic from Mexico, Arjun Kapoor Pulls Her Leg with Witty Comment

Katrina Kaif who is celebrating her 36th Birthday in Mexico with her loved ones is burning up the internet with her vacation pictures. This Bollywood beauty is known to keep a low key social media profile. However, during her Mexican vacation, she has been treating her fans with a new picture almost daily.

On her birthday too, the actress posted a picture in a white swimsuit, looking ravishing as ever. Arjun Kapoor, who's known for his witty social media comments, rushed to comment section and started pulling Katrina's leg. He wrote, "Uve basically gone on a photo shoot". Adding, "Ok on ur birthday I shall be nice Katrina have a super birthday ur a mad kind goofy soul and I love u because of ur nonsense not despite it" (sic)

Not just Arjun, but many other Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Rhea Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and Karan Johar among others flooded her social media with birthday wishes when she posted a recent picture from her vacation in Mexico.

Alia Bhatt who is a dear friend of Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to wish the Zero actress. She wrote, "Happiest Birthday dearest Katy!! May you laugh and dance all day, shine and smile all year and give us body goals your whole life."

Happy bday gorgeous girl!! Have an amazing day & please eat cake and pancakes," said Sophie Choudry via Instagram. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra too wished the actress saying "Gorgeous and super-hot. happy birthday."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who has worked with Katrina in Zindagi Milegi No Dobara commented, "Birthday Mexico Happy. Kiss Miss." Karan Johar wished his friend by saying, "Happy birthday ! Will spend all day liking your posts!"

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote a sweet message wishing the Bharat actress "Happy days always gorgeous."

Calling the birthday girl an angel Farah Khan took to her Instagram sharing an adorable picture and wrote, "Happiest birthday to my girl @katrinakaif ♥️ angels can fly because they take themselves lightly.. go spread ur wings this year.. lov uuuu." (sic)

Mini Mathur shared a picture of Kat with a cute message to wish her a happy birthday. She wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday dearest KAT!! Happiness and fun.. Always!!" (sic)