Katrina Kaif Shares Birthday Pics with Girl Gang and Sunny Kaushal, Fans Want To See Her With Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif left for a vacay to Maldives yesterday with husband Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur. One could understand that an intimate but grand celebration was in place for the Phone Bhoot actress. Now, Katrina herself has posted her ‘brirthday wala’pictures and it features her girl gang with a special appearance by Sunny Kaushal.

In the pictures, Katrina can be seen sharing the frame with sister Isabella Kaif, Sharvari Wagh, Mini Mathur and actress Angira Dhar. She also shared one picture with Sharvari alone, who is said to be dating Sunny Kaushal. In one of the pictures, Sunny made a special appearance that made all the ladies smile. She also posted a pictures of her alone in the frame, flashing the million-dollar smile. Captioning the pictures, she wrote, “Birthday wala din.” See the post here:

Malala Yousafzai also wished the actress a happy birthday. Neha Dhupia called her a ‘sunshine girl’. While fans did pour love on these priceless photos of the actress from her 39th birthday celebrations and showere her with wishes and love, many wanted to see her pictures with husband Vicky Kaushal. One fan commented, “photos with vicky when?”

Vicky Kaushal too had shared a picture of Katrina, where she can be seen wearing the same coverup. He wrote a simple and sweet birthday message for his ‘love’, that read, “Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Katrina will next be seen in Phone Bhoot starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. She is also working on Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi, which she had been shooting for recently. Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also in the pipeline, but is rumoured to have been indefinitely shelved.

