Katrina Kaif Shares Boxing Video, Hopes Floyd Mayweather Shakes in His Boots
Katrina Kaif is seen wearing pink and black sports bra and tights in the video. She seems all intense throwing a few punches with vigor.
Image: Katrina Kaif, Floyd Mayweather/Instagram
Katrina Kaif has posted a video on her Instagram where she is seen flaunting her boxing skills. Katrina, who will next be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop film - Sooryavanshi, has captioned the video, "Ok so maybe mayweather isn’t quite shaking in his boots ...but I’m getting there ... something special coming soonnnnnnnn." The caption to the photo is leaving her fans curious.
Reading the caption of the video, social media is speculating that Katrina Kaif may collaborate with American boxer Floyd Mayweather.
In the video, Katrina is seen wearing pink and black sports bra and tights. She is seen all intense throwing a few punches with vigor. For the video she has kept her wet hair open.
Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 18 lakh 40 thousand times. As expected the video is being flooded with comments since being posted with many calling Katrina "Dabangg".
Earlier this year, Katrina created buzz on social media with the launch of her make-up brand - Kay by Katrina.
Katrina made her debut with Boom in 2004 after which she has been seen in films like Bharat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Namastey London, Singh Is King, Bang Bang, Dhoom 3, Tiger Zinda Hai among others.
