Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Katrina Kaif Shares Boxing Video, Hopes Floyd Mayweather Shakes in His Boots

Katrina Kaif is seen wearing pink and black sports bra and tights in the video. She seems all intense throwing a few punches with vigor.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 19, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Katrina Kaif Shares Boxing Video, Hopes Floyd Mayweather Shakes in His Boots
Image: Katrina Kaif, Floyd Mayweather/Instagram

Katrina Kaif has posted a video on her Instagram where she is seen flaunting her boxing skills. Katrina, who will next be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop film - Sooryavanshi, has captioned the video, "Ok so maybe mayweather isn’t quite shaking in his boots ...but I’m getting there ... something special coming soonnnnnnnn." The caption to the photo is leaving her fans curious.

Reading the caption of the video, social media is speculating that Katrina Kaif may collaborate with American boxer Floyd Mayweather.

In the video, Katrina is seen wearing pink and black sports bra and tights. She is seen all intense throwing a few punches with vigor. For the video she has kept her wet hair open.

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 18 lakh 40 thousand times. As expected the video is being flooded with comments since being posted with many calling Katrina "Dabangg".

Earlier this year, Katrina created buzz on social media with the launch of her make-up brand - Kay by Katrina.

Katrina made her debut with Boom in 2004 after which she has been seen in films like Bharat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Namastey London, Singh Is King, Bang Bang, Dhoom 3, Tiger Zinda Hai among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram