Katrina Kaif Shares Excitement of Visiting Supermarket, See Video

Katrina Kaif, in her recent Instagram Stories, shared a video in which she is exploring a supermarket. In the clip, she is wearing a baby pink hoodie along with a pair of jeans and white sneakers. To keep up with the casual look, she has tied her hair in a ponytail. The diva in the short video revealed that she gets really excited for supermarkets. She has also asked her followers if there is anyone among them who shares a similar feeling for th eplace. Captioning the clip, she wrote, “Anyone else as unusually excited for supermarkets as I am.” She has completed her video by adding a cutesy GIF which is related to grocery shopping.

The diva is currently shooting for the third installment in the Tiger series. In the film, she has been paired opposite Salman Khan. The crew of Tiger 3 recently finished the filming schedule in Turkey and are now supposed to be heading to their next destination. In an Instagram post, Katrina thanked the Cappadocia-based hotel in which she stayed for its hospitality.

Both Salman and Katrina have been associated with the Tiger series since the very beginning in 2012. Katrina’s name in the movie has been Zoya, while Salman’s character’s name is Avinash. The two of them will have the same names in the third part as well. If the rumour mill is to be believed, then Emraan Hashmi will play antagonist in the movie.

The first movie in the Tiger series was titled Ek Tha Tiger, while the second installment was Tiger Zinda Hai. The 2012 film was directed by Kabir Khan, while the sequel was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Various media reports suggest that the third part in the franchise is going to be directed by Maneesh Sharma. If all goes as planned, then the film is slated to release in 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here