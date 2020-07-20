Katrina Kaif Shares Fun Poster of 'Phone Bhoot' with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Katrina Kaif has revealed the first look of her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Booth. She is starring with actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film set to be directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

Phone Bhoot will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. The first look shows the trio in black suits and bow ties.

"The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems , #PhoneBhoot 👻 ringing in cinemas in 2021," Katrina wrote alongwith the first look.

The first look got B-Townies excited, as Hrithik Roshan, Neha Dhupia and Tiger Shroff reacted to the posts shared by the actors. Shooting for the film will begin later this year.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #KatrinaKaif, #SiddhantChaturvedi and #IshaanKhatter to head the cast of #PhoneBhoot, a horror comedy... Directed by Gurmmeet Singh... Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar... Filming will begin later this year... 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/BkP4C1SVNX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2020

During an interview in May this year, Ishaan had stated that he was excited about the film. He said, "It's an absolute blast of a script and hopefully once things start moving there will be more information on that."

Next up, Ishaan has Mira Nair's intense drama, A Suitable Boy. The miniseries stars Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor, among others and will be releasing on Netflix soon.

Katrina's big release this year was supposed to be Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, but the film got delayed because of the Covid-19 lockdown. It has been said that the film might release around Diwali 2020.