Katrina Kaif Shares Her Look from Thugs Of Hindostan and Fans are Ecstatic

The trailer of one of the most anticipated films of the year, Thugs Of Hindostan, is out now and it has divided fans into two groups. Some are calling it spectacular while others believe it to be inspired from Hollywood series Pirates Of The Caribbean.Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, who is playing a major role in the film, has posted her look from one of the songs on Instagram. As usual, her fans felt thrilled about it and praised her. While one user wrote, “This outfit is just made for you,” the other commented, “Stunning as always.”Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film also features Amitabh Bchchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh in important roles."What I am doing in Thugs of Hindostan is completely different from Tiger Zinda Hai, which was an action franchise. In this film, my role is less of an action and more of other elements that are required for a film like this. In terms of training there wasn't much required but there have been other things that we have put in for this film," Katrina told reporters at the film's trailer launch on Thursday.She also said, "Victor (Acharya) is a phenomenal director. I am blown away by his vision and the spectacle that he tries to create. To be part of this film is a huge honour for me. The kind of entertainment that Victor and the whole team wants to bring to the audience through this film is great. It will be a special film to remember always."Thugs Of Hindostan will hit the screens on November 8, 2018.