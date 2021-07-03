CHANGE LANGUAGE
Katrina Kaif Shares Her Many 'Moods' With Gorgeous Pictures on Instagram
Katrina Kaif Shares Her Many 'Moods' With Gorgeous Pictures on Instagram

Katrina Kaif Shares Her Many 'Moods' With Gorgeous Pictures on Instagram

Actress Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a series of pictures that depicted her Saturday mood. The actress looked stunning in tie-dye pyjamas.

Katrina Kaif has shared her various moods on social media on Saturday. The actress posted a set of pictures on Instagram looking pretty as ever in a lavender tie-dye T-Shirt and joggers. She completed her look with a ponytail, gold hoop earrings and pink lips.

The images capture the several moods of Katrina, from happy to amused to pensive. “Moods," she wrote as caption.

The actress recently took to the photosharing app t post a makeup-free selfie. “Chill from home," she captioned the post.

The actress recently made headlines after her fans shared memes on social media featuring her and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina’s next release is Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. She also has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her other upcoming film is “Tiger 3" with Salman Khan.

The actress is also is attending script-reading sessions for Sriram Raghavan’s untitled next opposite Vijay Sethupati.

first published:July 03, 2021, 20:33 IST