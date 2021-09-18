Katrina Kaif Shares Her Workout Mantra, Gives a Shout Out to Her Trainer in New Instagram Post

Bollywood actors are very passionate about maintaining a good physique and a healthy lifestyle, and their fitness journey also encourages their fans and followers to adopt a fit lifestyle. While we are always in awe of the perfection that these celebs achieve, we often overlook the ones who are behind it. However, Katrina Kaif is one of those celebs, who time and again acknowledges the efforts of her trainers and thank them for their help. Recently, she uploaded a video on Instagram where she can be seen working out in the gym with various equipment. The actress can be seen working really hard.

Alongside the video, Katrina wrote, “I train my mind …….my body will follow ….and if it doesn’t then I just call @rezaparkview 😊." Reza Katani is a celebrity fitness trainer who has also worked with Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes and Sonakshi Sinha.

Katrina is currently shooting for the third instalment in the Tiger series. In the film, she has been paired opposite Salman Khan. The crew of Tiger 3 recently finished the filming schedule in Turkey and headed to their next destination Austria. She recently uploaded a photo on Instagram where she can be seen spending some time with nature in between her hectic shoot schedules.

Both Salman and Katrina have been associated with the Tiger series since the very beginning in 2012. Katrina’s name in the movie has been Zoya, while Salman’s character’s name is Avinash. The two of them will have the same names in the third part as well. If the rumour mill is to be believed, then Emraan Hashmi will play the antagonist in the movie.

