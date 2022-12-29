Katrina Kaif Shares Photos with Vicky Kaushal From Her 'Magical' New Year Trip to Jawai

A day after Vicky Kaushal shared a happy moment of himself enjoying a sunrise in Rajasthan, his wife Katrina Kaif has treated her fans with a cute couple photo from the same place. Away from the frenetic space and chaos of everyday life, Katrina and Vicky are making the most of their holiday season in the Jawai district of Rajasthan.

The ‘Phone Bhoot’ actress also shared a bundle of other photos, and gave a glimpse of the leopards, which they came across during the safari. The photos were accompanied by a little note which read, “So Magical ….. I think one of my favourite places ever ☀️”. Have a look :

Quite often, Vicky and Katrina take out time from their busy work schedules to spend quality moments with each other. The duo surely dish out major couple goals and fans can’t get over their adorable display of affection for each other on social media.

Katrina and Vicky got married last year at an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. It was a close knit ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends. As they celebrated their first wedding ceremony this year, both took to social media to pen heartfelt notes for each other.

Speaking about their married life, Vicky recently opened up to a news portal where he called this marriage with Katrina ‘beautiful’ and ‘the best chapter’ of his life. “It’s the most wonderful feeling to have a companion with whom you connect, who understands you and who you understand thoroughly. Because it puts you in a peaceful, blissful state of mind that makes you feel loved all the time. And when you feel loved, you feel like giving love not just at home but outside the house as well. It just brings out the best version of yourself.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Katrina will soon be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She has also has a pan-India film in her kitty - Merry Christmas - alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The actress was last seen in Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Vicky, on the other hand, was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will soon be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

