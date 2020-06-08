Katrina Kaif Shares Stunning Throwback Video of Swimming Underwater with Whale Shark

Katrina Kaif took to social media to share a stunning throwback video of herself swimming underwater with a whale shark. Katrina wears a white swimming costume as she takes a dive into ocean waters to be one with nature. The actress must have trained with deep water training instructors before taking the dive.

Katrina is seen gently swimming alongside the giant water fish. As per a report, the giant whale sharks do not consume humans and it is safe to swim with them while taking precautions. Both the whale shark and Katrina are seen swimming close to the surface as they maintain safe distance between themselves. Katrina and the giant fish make for a stunning sight together underwater.

Katrina wrote in the caption of her post, "Throwback to a beautiful day in the ocean 🌊 with my most incredible friend (sic)."

On the movies front, Katrina was last seen in Bharat alongside Salman Khan and next features in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The two actors will also recreate Tip Tip Barsa Paani song from Mohra (1994) in the new movie, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Katrina is also reported to be working with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phonebooth. However, an official announcement in the regard is still to be made by the makers.

Follow @News18Movies for more