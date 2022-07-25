Katrina Kaif Shares Unseen Pics From Rehearsals of Merry Christmas With Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan

Director Sriram Raghavan is all set to make his grand comeback with ‘Merry Christmas’. The director who has previously given critically acclaimed hits like Andhadhun and Badlapur would be bringing yet another interesting thriller with a stellar star cast of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The film which is already in the production phase has fans excited. Katrina on Monday shared a rare glimpse from her rehearsals with her co-star Vijay and director Sriram. The dream team seemed engrossed in some discussion.

In the three pictures posted by the Namastey London actress, one can spot Vijay sporting a turquoise and black-checkered shirt as he is addressing Katrina about something. In another picture, Katrina who is donning a white sweater top can be seen responding to the Super Deluxe actor.

One more picture shows the director Sriram involved in a serious discussion with the actress. The Baar Baar Dekho actress wrote in her caption, “Work in progress #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan.”

Curious and eager netizens were quick to take note as they commented on the post. Actor and Director of famed OTT series Bandish Bandits, Anand Tiwari wrote, “Wowowow. So excited.”Another popular director Vasan Bala who has churned out gems like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Psycho Raman commented, “Can’t wait to watch this(fire emoji)”. Even Fashion and Costume Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania couldn’t seem to hold her excitement. She dropped a red heart emoji in the comments.

Alongside Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for a hectic year with multiple projects under her belt. The actress will soon be featuring in Phone Bhoot starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. Not to mention, her much-awaited acting stint in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa with stars like Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Merry Christmas will be produced by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries in association with Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. The film is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022. This is the first time Katrina and Sethupathi will share screen space, it is also the actors’ first collaboration with Raghavan.

