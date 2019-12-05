Katrina Kaif Shares Video from Hardcore Workout Session, Parineeti Feels Sore Just Looking at Her
Katrina Kaif shared four videos from a high intensity workout session, leaving her fans as well as other actors amazed.
Images: Instagram
Actress Katrina Kaif, who is known for having a great physique, has given major health inspirations to a lot of people. Apart from being busy with her shoot schedules, the actress never misses out on going to her gym. In fact, after having a great day at gym, she shares a glimpse of her routine with her fans.
Recently, the Zero actress took to Instagram to share a series of recent workout videos with her gym buddies. She captioned it, "When @rezaparkview is in town u can always expect madnessssssss , @yasminkarachiwala and my workout partner rama returns #flexagon."
The Bharat actress can be seen doing some intense exercises with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and instructor Reza Katani. Katrina can be seen doing different workouts, including cardio, leg exercises, advance level push-ups, lunges, squats, burpees with a high jump, and others.
Katrina's videos left many celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor, Nargis Fakhiri, Parineeti Chopra, Farah Khan Kunder, as well as her fans amazed. Parineeti commented, "I'm feeling muscle soreness just looking at it." Farah said, "Goshh! Im exhausted just looking at you." Katrina's fans also posted comments in the same vein.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs West Indies | Our Responsibility is to Support Rishabh Pant: Virat Kohli
- Mammootty’s Costliest Film Mamangam Budget is Lesser Than the Salary of a Bollywood Star
- This 'Marine Cemetery' in Kerala is Dedicated to Aquatic Life Killed By Plastic Pollution
- Naagin 4 Actress Nia Sharma is a Fan of Bigg Boss 13, Says Sidharth Shukla is Doing Well
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Breaks Down After Ugly Fight with Asim Riaz