Katrina Kaif Shares Video from Hardcore Workout Session, Parineeti Feels Sore Just Looking at Her

Actress Katrina Kaif, who is known for having a great physique, has given major health inspirations to a lot of people. Apart from being busy with her shoot schedules, the actress never misses out on going to her gym. In fact, after having a great day at gym, she shares a glimpse of her routine with her fans.

Recently, the Zero actress took to Instagram to share a series of recent workout videos with her gym buddies. She captioned it, "When @rezaparkview is in town u can always expect madnessssssss , @yasminkarachiwala and my workout partner rama returns #flexagon."

The Bharat actress can be seen doing some intense exercises with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and instructor Reza Katani. Katrina can be seen doing different workouts, including cardio, leg exercises, advance level push-ups, lunges, squats, burpees with a high jump, and others.

Katrina's videos left many celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor, Nargis Fakhiri, Parineeti Chopra, Farah Khan Kunder, as well as her fans amazed. Parineeti commented, "I'm feeling muscle soreness just looking at it." Farah said, "Goshh! Im exhausted just looking at you." Katrina's fans also posted comments in the same vein.

