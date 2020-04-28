Katrina Kaif Shows off New Chopping Technique, We Wonder What's Cooking

Cooking is something Katrina Kaif has been enjoying during the lockdown period. We often see her share videos of her and sister Isabelle trying something new in the kitchen.

On Tuesday the actress put up a short video of her chopping something that looked like cheese in a different technique. The actress seemed to be having fun while doing it. In the caption, she shared her day's routine with a bunch of emojis - cooking and working at home.

In the comments, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania articulated what we've all been thinking, "What's cookin?" Another stylist Ami Patel said, "Careful."

Katrina's last cooking video was shared with her sister Isabelle earlier this month. The two were seen wearing matching aprons as they experimented in the kitchen, making what appeared to be a pancake. "We're not sure what it is either... we'll let you know when we do," she joked in her caption, as fans' guesses ranged from dosa to omelette.

Katrina is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role. The film, which reunites the two actors on screen after a decade, was supposed to release last month but was indefinitely postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

