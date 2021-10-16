Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Attend Sardar Udham Screening, See Pics

On Friday evening, the team of Sardar Udham organised a special screening for the film fraternity in Mumbai. Lead actor Vicky Kaushal was seen greeting the guests as they made their way inside to watch his latest movie based on real life events. Attending the screening was rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky’s rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

She looked pretty in a sweatshirt teamed with skirt and high heels. She was all smiles as she arrived at the venue and posed for the paparazzi. Sidharth wore a black t-shirt with a blue jacket over it and black cargo pants. On the other hand, Kiara looked absolutely pretty in a pastel blue salwar suit.

Meanwhile, the screening was attended by several celebrities like Rajkumar Hirani, Anand Tiwari with Angira Dhar, Mukesh Chhabra and more.

Earlier, on Thursday, son of late Irrfan Khan Babil Khan and Sutapa Sikdar also saw Sardar Udham. The director Shoojit Sircar had shared that he had envisioned Irrfan playing the role of the freedom fighter but due to Irrfan’s medical condition, the movie schedule could not work out. However, things moved ahead with Vicky stepping in for Irrfan.

Sara Ali Khan, who will be teaming up with Vicky in director Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film, was also seen attending the screening of Sardar Udham in a light purple suit. Sara was accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh.

Meghana Gulzar, Soojit Sircar, Dinesh Vijan, Boney Kapoor, Rumi Jaaferi, Malavika Mohanan and others were were also spotted at the film screening in Juhu. They posed with Vicky at the venue.

Sardar Udham will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

