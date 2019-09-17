Katrina Kaif Sizzles at the IIFA Red Carpet in a Maroon Gown with Thigh High Split
Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in a maroon gown at the one of the IIFA Award functions' red carpet on Monday.
Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in a maroon gown at the one of the IIFA Award functions' red carpet on Monday.
Katrina Kaif has a reputation for making heads turn at events and award shows. She has a bold sense of fashion that often captures the attention of many. Looks like the actress has done it again, as her gown for IIFA 2019 has successfully grabbed the attention of social media as well as her beloved fans.
Katrina Kaif appeared on the red carpet at IIFA wearing a maroon gown with a thigh-high slip. She completed the look with a pair of black stilettoes and left her hair open. Her make up was very subtle which owing to her dress was perfect for her appearance.
Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat and Zero. Even though Zero did not do well at the box office, Kaif's performance received a lot of praise for portraying a drunken actress. Katrina Kaif is currently signed on to next appear in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. The film will be a reunion of both the actors on the big screen after a decade. The duo has worked together over a course of seven films, Sooryavanshi will be their eighth.
