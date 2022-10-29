Katrina Kaif Slays in Saree And Sneakers for Phone Booth Promotions; Don't Miss Ishaan Khatter's Reaction

Katrina Kaif is known for experimenting with her roles when it comes to her movies. From delivering hits such as Sooryavanshi and Ek Tha Tiger to being a sensational dancer in every movie she acts in, audiences just can’t get enough of the talented star. So much so, that when she posted a picture of herself from the promotions of Phone Booth, her latest venture, fans thronged the comment section of her post. The 39-year-old actress posted a series of photos of herself clad in a subtle, but beautiful pink saree, with understated gold applique work on it.

Katrina posted a caption to accompany her post. She wrote: “Ragini’ s day out”, along with a ghost emoji and a hashtag that said “phonebooth.” For context, Katrina’s character in her upcoming release Phone Booth is a ghost who is named Ragini. The actress sported a fringe-styled haircut that covered most of her forehead and looked adorable with it. She styled her saree in an interesting, but comfortable way as she paired the outfit with a shirt-style blouse and sneakers to go along with it. For her beauty choices, she chose to go a subtle way too and wore a natural nude shade on her lips and a faint blush on her cheeks. She had filled-in eyebrows and a touch of eyeshadow to complete the look.

Ishaan Khatter, who is also starring in the movie, took to the comments section and left a rather hilarious comment. Taking a cue from Katrina’s hairstyle, Ishaan commented: “Fringini is back!”, along with a surprised face emoji. Audiences also took to the comments section to react to Katrina’s post. One Instagram user said: “Your beauty can’t be exposed by a sentence. You are so cute and the best beautiful girl I have ever seen”, while Bollywood producer Parvez Numarry said: “Beautiful”, along with several heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot also stars actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The much-anticipated film will be released in theatres on November 4. Katrina also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in her kitty.

