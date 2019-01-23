LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Katrina Smashes Sixes, Asks Anushka to 'Put in Small Words For Her' with Skipper Virat Kohli

While Virat and his team are busy winning laurels on the cricket field, Katrina Kaif wants Anushka Sharma to put in small words for her with her husband.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Katrina Smashes Sixes, Asks Anushka to 'Put in Small Words For Her' with Skipper Virat Kohli
Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma/ Instagram
Loading...
Virat Kohli led Indian cricket team is on winning streak. After registering a historic win in Australia, the team is all set to take down New Zealand in Napier. While Virat and his team are busy winning laurels, Katrina Kaif wants Anushka Sharma to put in small words for her with her husband.

Recently on the sets of Bharat, Katrina took the field by fire. Showing off her cricket skills, the Zero actress posted a video of herself smashing sixes and fours. The actress made sure that every ball that hits the bat flies high in the sky and goes straight out of the field.

"Pack up ke baad #bharat sets as the World Cup nears @anushkasharma perhaps u could put in a small word for me with the captain of the team 🙋🏻‍♀️some room for improvement in my swing, but over all not a bad all rounder," Katrina captioned the video.



Lately, while speaking to Vogue, the actress opened about her reserved personality, she said, “I don’t like to blame other people. The responsibility is on me… but the trigger is how you approach me. I’m very sensitive, and if someone approaches me with a lack of warmth or affection, the wall goes up.”

Busy with plum ensemble projects (Thugs of Hindostan, Zero, Bharat), she has had a remarkable 2018. “It has been wonderful because I’m really enjoying the process of creating. It began with Aanand L Rai’s Zero, and then with Bharat—even though it came to me out of the blue, the process has been wonderful. I’ve enjoyed learning, and I feel incredibly happy at work when I feel like I’m learning something new,” she added.

Follow @news18movies for more

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram