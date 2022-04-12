Katrina Kaif Sparks Pregnancy Rumours With Her Latest Airport Look; Users Say 'Mommy to Be Soon'

Katrina Kaif, who has been busy shooting for Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas, has sparked pregnancy rumours after she was spotted exiting Mumbai airport on Monday. The actress was wearing a pastel pink suit which she teamed with a matching dupatta. As she was making her way to her car, the actress got clicked by the paparazzi stationed at the airport.

The video of the same has surfaced on social media and many users are wondering if Katrina is expecting her first child with her husband Vicky Kushal. One user wrote, “She looks pregnant! Oh my god!" Another user commented, “Mommy to be soon! Can’t wait to see Katrina’s child."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never miss a chance to express their love for each other on social media platforms. The two got married at an intimate wedding in December, last year. And, since then they are giving major couple goals. On Sunday, Katrina prepared breakfast for her hubby. She shared a plate of mouth-watering scrambled eggs on Instagram Stories. Her caption was simple. “Sunday breakfast for hubby made by me”. To amplify the update, she has attached a GIF of a dancing chef."

Advertisement

On their one month wedding anniversary, Katrina Kaif had shared a loved-up selfie with Vicky Kaushal and wrote, “Happy one month my heart.”

Katrina Kaif’s Valentine’s Day post for Vicky Kaushal sent her fans into a meltdown. “We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters,” her note read.

Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has Govinda Naam Mera in his kitty.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.