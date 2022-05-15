Katrina Kaif Spends Her 'Very American Saturday' Bowling in New York, See Pictures

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is currently in the US with her husband Vicky Kaushal and the couple have not forgotten to share their vacay pictures with their fans and followers. On Sunday morning (IST), the actress took to her official Instagram handle to give a glimpse of how she spent her Saturday in New York. The actress went bowling and looked gorgeous in a pink shirt and denim. Sharing a couple of photos, Katrina wrote, “A very American Saturday 🎳."

Last week, Vicky shared an adorable photo with Katrina from their holiday where the two can be seen crossing a road as Vicky puts his arm on Katrina’s shoulder. The couple who are spending some quality time together had also visited Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant, Sona and also posted a picture.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had been making headlines after rumours of the latter’s pregnancy started doing the rounds. It was reported that Katrina is already 2 months pregnant. However, Vicky Kaushal’s spokesperson denied the rumour and called the report untrue.

Katrina Kaif had been shooting for Merry Christmas, which will also stars Vijay Sethupathi and is being directed by Sriram Raghavan. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa and Tiger 3. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal, too, has a huge lineup ahead of him. He will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra and Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He has also reportedly shot for a YRF film alongside Manushi Chillar.

