Katrina Kaif Spotted At Mumbai Airport In Stylish Green Outfit

The year 2021 ended on a happy note for Bollywood with Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif’s wedding. Both the actors were happy to finally become soul mates. Though both have a high sense of professionalism and have started working on their projects soon after the wedding, Katrina was spotted at Mumbai airport on January 22. Katrina’s appearance at the airport in the morning has left her fans guessing that she might be headed to Indore for meeting Vicky Kaushal. Vicky is currently in Indore, Madhya Pradesh for the shooting of his upcoming film Luka Chuppi 2.

In a reel posted by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Katrina was spotted wearing a green outfit. She was seen wearing white sneakers and a mask. Ensuring all necessary precautions amid the Covid-19 restrictions, the actress was also wearing a face shield. Katrina didn’t seem to be in a hurry and posed for the paparazzi. The actress waved to the camera as she walked to the airport with her bodyguards. The actress then underwent a screening. She again waved to the paparazzi as she entered the airport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Katrina was praised for her stylish looks in a printed green outfit. One user commented that she is effortlessly stylish and radiates beauty. Another was left guessing that if the diva headed for Indore? Rest showered the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Katrina and Vicky’s wedding was kept under wraps from the media. People got a glimpse of her wedding after she posted the photos on Instagram. The couple recently completed a month of their wedding. Katrina uploaded an adorable photo with Vicky celebrating the occasion.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in films like Phone Bhoot which is currently in post production stage. She is also filming for Merry Christmas. Her new project Jee Le Zaraa has just been announced.

