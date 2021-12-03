Katrina Kaif Spotted in Bandra Hiding Face in Black Cap and Mask Amid Wedding Preparations, See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured wedding has been hitting headlines everyday, despite no official confirmation yet. Amid reports of massive preparations on in full swing for this star wedding, the actress was spotted at Bandra in Mumbai. Photos show the actress in a car, her face covered in a mask, dark sunglasses and a black cap, looking unrecognisable.

It is understandable why Katrina would want to hide her face while stepping out in public at this point. All eyes are on the couple as their reported wedding date draws near.

From venue to trousseau and guests, every detail about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured wedding is out already.

