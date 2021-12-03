CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#Coronavirus#IPL#Bollywood#Parliament
Home » News » Movies » Katrina Kaif Spotted in Bandra Hiding Face in Black Cap and Mask Amid Wedding Preparations, See Pics
1-MIN READ

Katrina Kaif Spotted in Bandra Hiding Face in Black Cap and Mask Amid Wedding Preparations, See Pics

Katrina Kaif was spotted in Bandra amid reports of her wedding prep going on in full swing.

Katrina Kaif was spotted in Bandra amid reports of her wedding prep going on in full swing.

Katrina Kaif was spotted at Bandra in a car with her face covered in a black mask, dark shades and cap, while the world is waiting for a confirmation on her reported wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Entertainment Bureau

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured wedding has been hitting headlines everyday, despite no official confirmation yet. Amid reports of massive preparations on in full swing for this star wedding, the actress was spotted at Bandra in Mumbai. Photos show the actress in a car, her face covered in a mask, dark sunglasses and a black cap, looking unrecognisable.

It is understandable why Katrina would want to hide her face while stepping out in public at this point. All eyes are on the couple as their reported wedding date draws near.

Katrina Kaif spotted in Bandra. Pic: Viral Bhayani.

From venue to trousseau and guests, every detail about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured wedding is out already.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.
Tags
first published:December 03, 2021, 14:26 IST