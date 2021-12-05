CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#KatrinaKaif-VickyKaushal#Coronavirus#IPL#Movies
Home » News » Movies » Katrina Kaif Spotted Visiting Vicky Kaushal's House with Mother, Looks Resplendent in a Saree
1-MIN READ

Katrina Kaif Spotted Visiting Vicky Kaushal's House with Mother, Looks Resplendent in a Saree

Katrina Kaif and her mother visited Vicky Kaushal's house ahead of their reported wedding in Rajasthan this week. Photos: Viral Bhayani.

Katrina Kaif and her mother visited Vicky Kaushal's house ahead of their reported wedding in Rajasthan this week. Photos: Viral Bhayani.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Actress was spotted visiting the would-be-groom's house with her mother and one of her sisters.

Entertainment Bureau

Unlike most actresses, Katrina Kaif has been quite the out-on-the-town bride-to-be. After being spotted on several visits to the gym and clinic, the actress was seen visiting groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal’s residence with her mother. Katrina and Vicky are reportedly getting married in Rajasthan over three days this week.

The actress was papped walking into Vicky’s building complex wearing a glittering white saree, looking every bit the shy Indian bride-to-be. The mask-less actress made no attempts at avoiding the photographers or hiding her face.

Katrina Kaif spotted visiting Vicky Kaushal’s house two days before their reported wedding, Photo: Viral Bhayani
Katrina Kaif at Vicky Kaushal’s house. Photo: Viral Bhayani.
RELATED NEWS

Earlier in the day, Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte was seen leaving the actress’ residence in a white Mercedes Benz GLC. Vicky seems to have deployed his old car for his mother-in-law-to-be’s service amid wedding preps. Fans were quick to identify through its number plate. One fan commented under the video, “Vicky’s old car!!", another fan wrote, “Ye gadi vicky kaushal ki hai (this car belongs to Vicky Kaushal)."

Katrina Kaif’s mother Suzanne Turquotte accompanied her to Vicky’s house. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

As per reports, Katrina’s wedding festivities are likely to begin on Dec 7 starting with sangeet, mehendi and followed by the marriage ceremony. Earlier on Sunday, Katrina was snapped in Mumbai in athleisure ahead of her big day. She paired a white ganjee with neon green leggings and waved at the waiting photographers.

The preparations for their destination wedding are on in full swing. According to the source close to the development, the wedding festivities - starting with sangeet, mehendi followed by the marriage ceremony — will be held from December 7 to 9 in Rajasthan.

Earlier, Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan confirmed a meeting of the district administration officials to discuss the law-and-order arrangements for four days during the celebrity wedding. Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic situation, Kishan also said directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.
Tags
first published:December 05, 2021, 22:42 IST