Katrina Kaif Spreads Positivity with New Video on Instagram

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a small clip, where she is seen in different attires with and without make-up. “Sleepy or fresh, glam or no makeup mornings, good day or bad day but whatever your frame of mind is and however you’re currently feeling, remember- #ItsKayToBeYou. Beauty is knowing you @kaybykatrina," the actress alongside the clip.

In an earlier post, the actress share a reel in which she is seen wearing a dress that has patches of different shades of pink. The reel is a collection of her pictures in the dress, with each picture clicked in a different pose. The dress and its colour are perfectly complimenting Katrina. The reel seems like a palette of different shades of the actress. From bold to playful, from a smile to a gaze, the reel is a cute compilation of different kinds of aura that she carries. Katrina is on a building’s roof and seems to play with the camera as much as she plays with her hair. A perfect amount of sunshine is glorifying her beauty.

On the work front, Katrina has begun shooting for Tiger 3. Other projects like Sooryavanshi and Phone Booth are eagerly awaited by her fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here